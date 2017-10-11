SpiffyÂ® Announces Premium Oil Change Pilot Program Featuring Mobil 1â„¢ Oil

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. , Oct.Â Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy), an on demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced that it is expanding its oil change offering in the Raleigh Durham, North Carolina 'Triangle' region to offer the Spiffy Premium Oil Change Featuring Mobil 1 .

"We welcome the opportunity to offer Spiffy customers a convenient, simple way to get a Mobil 1 oil change. Mobil 1, the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, keeps engines running like new, delivering unsurpassed engine performance and protection," said Michele Biamonte , Americas Automotive Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil Lubricants.

The new Premium Oil Change service features Mobil 1 advanced full-synthetic motor oil that helps combat sludge, reduce wear and control oil breakdown. The Premium Oil Change costs $99 and includes a new filter and multi-point inspection. As with all Spiffy services, a fully trained, full-time technician drives a Spiffy van to your location (either at home or work) and brings all of the technology and materials required to complete the service.

"We're excited to work with ExxonMobil on piloting a new on-demand service for our customers at their offices and residences," said Scot Wingo , CEO of Spiffy. "The new Premium Oil Change Featuring Mobil 1 offers the ultimate in convenience and performance. Not only do we utilize our zero-friction process, but by using Mobil 1's advanced synthetic technology we enable our customers to extend the life of their engines."

The Spiffy On-Demand application is available on Apple iOS & Android.

About Spiffy Spiffy (www.GetSpiffy.com) is an on-demand car cleaning, technology, and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy provides an app that allows anyone to schedule a service in less than two minutes. Spiffy currently operates in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina , Atlanta, Georgia , Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas . Spiffy washes every vehicle using the Spiffy Green environmentally-friendly system that is the most eco-friendly way to clean your vehicle. Spiffy's innovative technology allows clients to schedule, track and pay for car washing and detailing services at the time and location of their choosing.

About Mobil 1 lubricants The world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1 features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to deliver unsurpassed engine wear protection. Mobil 1 is designed to maximize engine performance even under the most severe driving conditions and prolong engine life by helping to prevent the build-up of harmful deposits. For more information, visit www.mobil1.com, www.facebook.com/mobil1, and www.instagram.com/mobil1.

