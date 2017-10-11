TESSCO Technologies Schedules Second-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq TESS), a leading value added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 24, 2017 after the market closes on Monday, October 23, 2017.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these results the following day, October 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please call 855-319-5921 (domestic call-in) or 503-343-6034 (international call-in) and reference code #93869172.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://tesscotechnologies.gcs-web.com/investor-resources/events. All participants should call or access the website approximately 10 minutes before the conference begins.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on October 24, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. ET on October 31, 2017 by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation #93869172. An archived replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website at http://tesscotechnologies.gcs-web.com/investor-resources/webcasts-and-presentations.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer and solutions provider. TESSCO was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions and customer service and supports customers in the public and private sector. TESSCO supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, wireless backhaul and more. TESSCO is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.