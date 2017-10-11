Brazos Valley Council of Governments Improves Broadband Access to Critical Services with Ciena and CenturyLink

Seeking to bridge the digital divide between rural and metropolitan areas, the Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) has deployed a new private network with Ciena (NYSE CIEN) and CenturyLink that is now live and providing services. Funded in part by the Healthcare Connect Fund, this private network connects hospitals, rural clinics and schools that provide healthcare services. Expected to be fully completed by summer 2019, the network will also support other government organizations and critical applications, including 911 emergency response, workforce development and public safety initiatives.

