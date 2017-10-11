5BARz™ to Dual List Shares in Canada

5BARz International (OTCQB BARZ)Â (www.5BARz.com) ("5BARz" or "the Company"), a technology leader in the cellular network extender industry and broadband networks, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of dual listing its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange stock market in Canada. The TSX Venture Exchange is a part of the Toronto Stock Exchange and is an exchange ideally suited for growth companies. Further, the company has entered into an investment banking advisory agreement with Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. who will act as sponsor for our TSX V listing application.

"This is a major step in our maturation as a public company as listing on the TSX-V provides us with a much more structured environment to expand our shareholder base. Obviously, our goal is ultimately to uplist onto NASDAQ, and now that we have reached commercial rollout in India, and with expected revenues in the succeeding quarters, we believe that listing on the TSX-V is a very good interim step to a NASDAQ listing," stated Gil Amelio, Chairman of the Board, 5BARz International.

"We are very excited to be working with Canaccord as our investment banker and sponsor in dual listing on the TSX-V. Their insight into the global equity markets and advice on how to get our company to the next level has been instrumental in forming our capital raising strategy," stated Daniel Bland, CEO of 5BARz International.

Once the company obtains dual listing on the TSX-V the company's shares will trade on the TSX and on the OTC market simultaneously. This move to dual list will provide added liquidity, enhance access to capital and increase investment around the world. Key markets such as India and Europe, that currently have barriers based on our OTCQB listing alone, will now have the opportunity to invest in 5BARz International.

About 5BARz International Inc.

The 5BARz International Inc. business is focused on the global commercialization of patented product technologies branded under the name 5BARzÂ®. 5BARzÂ® is a cellular and broadband connectivity solutions company for application in the small office, home or for when users are mobile. 5BARzÂ® incorporates patented technology to create highly engineered, single-piece, plug 'n play units that strengthens weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices cellular connectivity device and an uninterrupted and smart solution for the broadband coverage solutions. 5BARzÂ® represents a key solution for network operators in providing clear, high quality signal for their subscribers with a growing need for high quality connectivity. 5BARz International Inc.'s shares are publicly traded on the OTCBB under the ticker symbol BARZ.

For further information about 5BARz International, Inc., visitÂ www.5BARz.com.

About Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity is the global capital markets division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF), offering institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in 10 countries worldwide. Our team of nearly 1,000 capital markets and advisory professionals has industry and transactional expertise in 18 key sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank - expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention.

More information is available atÂ www.canaccordgenuity.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including all business uncertainties relating to product development, marketing, market acceptance, future capital requirements, and competition in general that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.