Geodis Selects Amber Road to Boost Its Trade Compliance Capabilities

Amber Road (NYSE AMBR), a leading provider of global trade management (GTM) solutions, today announced that GEODIS, part of SCNF Logistics, has chosen the Amber Road Export On Demand solution to screen third party trade partners to ensure compliance with global sanctions and embargo lists.

As a leading European transport and logistics provider with a worldwide network, GEODIS is dedicated to maintaining the highest level of trade compliance. Historically, verification of customers, partners and transactions was handled semi-independently in each of GEODIS' five lines of business, with some oversight by the group Customs department. As part of its continual drive to improve standards while increasing efficiency, GEODIS looked for a way to automate and centralize those processes.

Using the Restricted Party Screening module in Amber Road's Export On-Demand solution, GEODIS will be able to transform its screening processes, replacing numerous disparate and partial systems with a single system covering its worldwide operations.

"Solidifying our compliance systems allows GEODIS to grow in a more assured way, as it protects us from risky transactions and enables us to prove to customers that we are compliant with export control regulations," said Bruno Beauvillier, Group Customs and Export Control Director at GEODIS. "We chose Amber Road because of its ability to maintain hundreds of lists, and the presence of a local Amber Road team in France gave us great value in supporting our decision process."

GEODIS chose the Amber Road solution in large part because it provides the most comprehensive, continually updated global coverage of more than 570 restricted party lists from government institutions worldwide. Other factors include the ability to configure the solution to suit GEODIS' organizational structure and priorities, reducing false positives and streamlining validation/rejection decision-making and escalation procedures. Additionally, as each request and its context are automatically archived, the solution can provide valuable assistance with discovery and due diligence processes, enabling GEODIS to document and validate past decisions.

Jim Preuninger, CEO of Amber Road, commented: "We are seeing a growing trend of 3PL companies embracing transformative global trade management solutions that enable them to penetrate new markets and expand existing markets. To this end, we are very pleased to add GEODIS to our roster of France-headquartered customers, an opportunity to leverage our local and international resources to help this industry leader improve its trade compliance processes."

The Amber Road solution is being rolled-out in stages through the different lines of business, beginning with screening of priority transactions and partners, and expanding to include new entities. Within a few weeks of the implementation kick-off in January 2017, key teams were already using the solution.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a Supply Chain Operator ranking among the top companies in the field in Europe and the World. GEODIS, owned by SNCF Logistics, which in turn is a business line of the SNCF Group, is ranked as the number four logistics provider in Europe and number seven at a worldwide level. GEODIS is also listed as a "Leader" in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant of Worldwide 3PLs. GEODIS' reach includes a direct presence in 67 countries and a global network spanning over 120 countries. With its five Lines of Business (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), GEODIS manages its customers' Supply Chain by providing end to end solutions enabled by over 39,500 employees, its infrastructure, its processes and systems. In 2016, GEODIS recorded €8 billion in sales. www.geodis.com

About Amber Road

Amber Road's (NYSE: AMBR) mission is to dramatically transform the way companies conduct global trade. As a leading provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) software, trade content and training, we help companies all over the world create value through their global supply chain by improving margins, achieving greater agility and lowering risk. We do this by creating a digital model of the global supply chain that enables collaboration between buyers, sellers and logistics companies. We replace manual and outdated processes with comprehensive automation for global trade activities, including sourcing, supplier management, production tracking, transportation management, supply chain visibility, import and export compliance, and duty management. We provide rich data analytics to uncover areas for optimization and deliver a platform that is responsive and flexible to adapt to the ever-changing nature of global trade.

For more information, please visit www.AmberRoad.com, email Solutions@AmberRoad.com or call 201-935-8588.