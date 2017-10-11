250ok Secures $2.6M Series A to Transform Email Analytics

Email analytics and deliverability company 250ok today announces a raise of $2.6 million in Series A funding. The round, led by Arthur Ventures, is to be invested into product expansion and hiring. 250ok joins Arthur Ventures' growing portfolio of leading marketing technology companies, including Infusionsoft and Terminus.

"With more than 3 billion people projected to use email by the end of 2017, 250ok's analytics and deliverability solution sets companies up for profitable and secure email marketing initiatives," said Patrick Meenan, partner at Arthur Ventures. "The industry's need for higher email standards has only become more prevalent and 250ok is poised to become the market leader."

250ok provides marketing teams with advanced insights that maximize the performance of email marketing programs. By connecting email service provider data with 250ok-owned data, the company aims to change the way organizations manage outbound email - increasing deliverability, security and access to performance analytics.

"As an industry, we're only scratching the surface of how effective email marketing can be with the right data," said Greg Kraios, CEO of 250ok. "Arthur Ventures' investment, combined with their expertise and relationships within the software-as-a-service space, accelerates the execution of our vision to shake the status-quo mentality currently plaguing email marketing."

250ok launched in 2011 with the goal of reinventing email analytics and deliverability for today's data-driven marketer. Since launch, 250ok continues to power a growing number of enterprise solutions and companies like Marketo, SendGrid and SparkPost helping them improve email deliverability, engagement and design. These senders combined are responsible for more than a quarter of the world's legitimate email.

"The 250ok platform enables our team to monitor and stay on top of deliverability for our clients around the globe," said Alyssa Nahatis, director of deliverability Americas and global services for Adobe. "The data provided by their platform is critical for getting the job done."

Experiencing rapid growth, 250ok has doubled their employee headcount in the past year and recently announced it will hire at least 53 more employees by 2021 in conjunction with Indiana Economic Development Corporation. 250ok signed on 60 brands in Q3. To learn more about the companies using 250ok, visit 250ok.com.

About 250ok

About Arthur Ventures

Arthur Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in the fastest-growing B2B software companies located outside of Silicon Valley. Additional information on Arthur Ventures can be found at www.arthurventures.com.