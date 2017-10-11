Telecom Industry Experts to Discuss Service Provider Transformation at NFV Workshop in Santiago, Chile

Representatives of Chilean service providers and other telecom industry leaders will be participating in a collaborative workshop led by iconectiv, in Santiago, Chile tomorrow, Oct. 12, 2017. Experts from iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day, will be on hand to discuss the current state of service provider transformation, including network function virtualization (NFV), and what it means for the Chilean telecom industry.

"Service providers around the world are seeking to better understand this new era of transformation and what it means to their organizations relative to benchmarking, operational maturity, virtualization and more," said Richard Jacowleff, President and CEO, iconectiv. "Chile has already made tremendous progress with number portability throughout the region, exemplifying a true best practices approach, and we hope this workshop will help service providers understand the many challenges and opportunities facing the telecom industry today and how to best set a course for the future."

While virtualization is expected to be an unstoppable industry shift that will play a major role in future operations of the entire communications sector, questions have emerged on how service providers can transform their operations simply, seamlessly and securely. From managing scalability and making better use of automation, to connecting to physical components, and initiating virtual methods for operational functions, such as OSS/BSS, digital transformation for service providers is proving to be complex. During this workshop iconectiv will facilitate a discussion on how to enable better utilization of physical and virtual network assets to drive cost savings and efficiency and accelerate the deployment of services.

iconectiv will host the workshop alongside company subsidiary, Telcordia Technologies Chile S.A. Since granted exclusive rights for number portability in 2011, the Chilean telecommunications industry has worked alongside the iconectiv subsidiary to provide businesses and consumers with the convenience of choice, leading to dynamic growth in the region.

[Suggested Tweet].@iconectiv hosts workshop to address current state of Service Provider Transformation and what it means for the Chilean #telecom industry

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, seamless and secure. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, iconectiv realizes this vision for more than two billion people every day by providing market-leading solutions that enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental organizations, iconectiv continues to protect and secure telecommunication infrastructures for service providers, governments and enterprises, while providing network and operations management, numbering, registry, messaging and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200 organizations globally.

A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, does business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.