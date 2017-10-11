Sierra Wireless Announces the Most Secure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Combo Module with Integrated Cloud Services

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ SWIR) (TSX SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device to cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the BX Series Wi Fi and Bluetooth combo modules with built in cloud services and security features. With Wi Fi and Bluetooth support on a single common flexible form factor (CF3Â ) module, the BX Series provides OEMs the flexibility to migrate between short range and cellular technologies, as well as future proof their product designs.

The BX Series is ideal for industrial IoT applications that need to connect to the cloud, such as equipment monitoring, smart city and healthcare applications, as well as cellular-enabled asset tracking and in-vehicle connectivity.

"A key aim of the BX series of modules is to bring to OEMs compelling features, like FOTA, secure boot and pre-integrated cloud services, to short range wireless technologies," said Robin Duke-Woolley, CEO of market analyst firm Beecham Research. "These features have already proven valuable to OEMs in the cellular market, keeping IoT devices secure and updated in the field, and are now increasingly needed for all wireless technologies used as part of an IoT solution."

The BX Series provides best-in-class security, with integrated secure boot and encrypted flash to ensure the module only functions with verified Sierra Wireless software. The modules include pre-loaded security keys to enable authentication and secure connection to AirVantageÂ®. They comply with the latest 802.11i Wi-Fi security standard and support Bluetooth Secure Connections.

"An increasing number of applications require multiple wireless technologies, and many more will migrate to cellular connectivity in the future as Low Power Wide Area networks roll out globally," said Dan Schieler, Senior Vice President and General Manager, OEM Solutions, Sierra Wireless. "Designed using the CF3 common form factor, the BX Series provides our customers with the easiest integration experience for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices and a simple migration path for future products."

As with many other Sierra Wireless modules, the BX Series' industrial-grade CF3 form factor allows OEMs to easily swap modules in their devices to support different technologies or add new features. The modules come pre-integrated with Sierra Wireless' AirVantage cloud-based IoT platform for free unlimited FOTA upgrades to ensure devices are updated with the latest security patches. Optional wireless device management and application enablement services will also be available through AirVantage.

Expanding on Sierra Wireless' short-range portfolio, including the popular BC127 for high-end audio applications, the BX3100 and BX3105 (with integrated antenna) modules support 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 classic and BLE. Optimized for the IoT, they feature integrated TCP/IP and Bluetooth stacks, along with a simple UART interface for fast and easy integration. The devices will be globally certified to meet regulatory approvals.

Samples of the BX3100 and BX3105 modules are available now to select customers for testing and integration. For more information, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/embedded-solutions/wifi-bluetooth-modules/.

