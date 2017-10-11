AlertMedia Raises $8 Million in Series B Funding to Support Demand for Mass Communication Technology

AlertMedia, the fastest growing mass communication software provider in the world, today announced it has raised $8 million in a Series B funding round led by Next Coast Ventures, and including continued investment from ATX Seed Ventures. AlertMedia has raised over $17 million to date from investors including Silverton Partners and several prominent Austin based angel investors.

This new investment will be used to accelerate AlertMedia's strategic growth initiatives, including accelerating product development and sales growth.

"Our explosive growth is evidence that our modern approach to critical communications is valued by organizations of all sizes across all industries," said Brian Cruver, chief executive officer of AlertMedia. "This funding allows us to continue expanding our product offering while growing our sales and customer success teams. We already have the best product and customer service in the industry, and we will continue to set new standards for how organizations can communicate effectively in critical and time-sensitive situations."

With powerful yet easy-to-use technology, AlertMedia is the new leader in the emergency mass notification system market. AlertMedia enables its enterprise customers such as DHL, AT&T, Greyhound and H-E-B to send and receive critical communications via any channel (voice, app, email, text, Slack, social media, etc.) using one simple, mobile interface.

"At a time when the news seems to be dominated by emergency after emergency, it's becoming a necessity for corporations - of all sizes and across all industries - to have modern notification systems in place," said Mike Smerklo, co-founder and managing director of Next Coast Ventures. "We feel strongly that AlertMedia represents the future of emergency mass communication and has the right team in place to successfully scale this product."

Enterprise organizations in 80+ countries across all industries are using the AlertMedia platform to protect their organizations, including both people and critical assets, through better and more timely communication. While many customers use the AlertMedia platform for emergency communication, the software is also being used for day-to-day business communication and operational activities such as scheduling, dispatching and other coordination activities.

About AlertMedia

As the fastest-growing emergency mass communications and monitoring company in the world, AlertMedia helps hundreds of global organizations securely and effectively monitor threats, streamline notifications, and improve employee safety. The company's cloud-based platform delivers communications that protect organizations, improve operations, and mitigate loss from any location, at any time, using any device. For more information, please call (800) 826-0777 or visit alertmedia.com.

About Next Coast Ventures

Next Coast Ventures is an Austin-based venture capital firm founded by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. It engages top entrepreneurs in 'Next Coast' markets to build a robust portfolio comprised of early-stage and high-growth startups disrupting big markets with innovative technology. With a focus on thematic investing, NCV keeps its finger on the pulse of what top entrepreneurs are creating outside the East and West coasts, and helps bring those ideas to life with a dynamic network of industry experts. The fund provides comprehensive company building resources to support the portfolio's business growth and its leaders' personal growth as rising entrepreneurs.