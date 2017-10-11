Clarabridge Announces Customer Experience Champion Award Winners for EMEA

Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider ofÂ Customer Experience ManagementÂ (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, today held its Clarabridge Customer Connections (C3) event in London, where the winners of its Customer Experience Champion (CXC) Awards for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region were announced. Spanning a variety of industries, the winners have all demonstrated innovation, leadership and measurable results with their customer experience programmes.

CXC Luminary Award: Honours an organisation that has made a corporate shift to elevate customer experience to a top-tier business strategy.

CXC Innovation Award: Recognises an organisation whose customer experience programme demonstrates out-of-the-box thinking and/or innovative concepts.

CXC Revvie Award:Â Recognises a company with proven return on investment and bottom line revenue impact.

CXC Diamond Award: Honours a company whose CX programme is multi-faceted and shines brightly within the organisation. Its CX programme demonstrates vision, strategy, execution and results.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge's SaaS customer experience management solution helps hundreds of the world's leading brands put customer feedback to work. Offering the most comprehensive solution for omni-source listening, accurate customer and text analytics, and real-time, guided action is why leading brands trust Clarabridge to power their CX programs and drive a customer focused strategy. The result: better customer experiences. For more information, visitÂ www.clarabridge.com.