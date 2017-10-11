AT&T Deploying Mobile Cell Sites to Help Those Impacted by California Wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. To help customers and emergency responders stay connected, our Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team is deploying numerous mobile cell sites, or Cells on Light Trucks (COLTs) and equipment to areas impacted by ongoing wildfires.

We have deployed Sat COLTs to Santa Rosa , Willits , and the Napa Town & County Fairgrounds in Napa . These assets are being used to provide network support and for wildfire incident command responders. These Satellite COLTs are mobile cell sites that link to the AT&T network via satellite and don't rely on commercial power availability.

"Our highest priority is to ensure that our customers have the necessary resources to communicate with their loved ones and emergency services, and access important information during these difficult times," said Ken McNeely , President of AT&T California. "Our teams are working closely with first responders to get our service up as quickly and safely as possible."

In addition to deploying temporary cell sites, we are staging and refueling additional generators and have deployed an emergency communications vehicle to Santa Rosa .

To support evacuees, our community response teams have set up charging capabilities at the following locations:

At AT&T, keeping you connected is always our priority - but even more so after a disaster such as a wildfire occurs. We continue to monitor our network and evaluate opportunities to deploy additional equipment once conditions allow.

