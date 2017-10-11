Klara wins Silicon Valley's Health 2.0 Startup Award

NEW YORK , Oct.Â Web and mobile smart messaging platform Klara has been awarded startup champion among a pool of 80 companies participating in TRACTION, Health 2.0's startup pitch competition. The NYC based startup showcased its secure and smart platform for medical communication which helps medical practices communicate more efficiently with their patients, each other and everyone involved in the care process.

TRACTION has been a successful part of the Health 2.0 conference in showcasing the most innovative health tech startups and connecting them to venture capitalists and corporate investors.

As Bevey Miner , moderator of the event and CMO of Practice Fusion said: "This is one of the most exciting events at Health 2.0. Once in a while, you'll see a new technology that's trying to solve an old problem, and turn a big idea into something that's really innovative. â€¦ It's really encouraging to see how these startups are thinking about things a little bit differently."

Before the event judges narrowed down the number of contestants to eight "Series A ready" health-tech startups seeking to raise between $2 million and $12 million . The competition offered two tracks: one for companies with consumer-facing solutions and one for professional facing solutions. Each finalist gave a five-minute presentation, followed by a five-minute question and answer session.

"Health 2.0 conference in Silicon Valley is a catalyst for innovation in the health tech industry, and we're honored to be this year's winner for the professional facing solutions track," says Simon Bolz , Co-Founder and CEO of Klara.

The judges valued Klara's potential to reduce healthcare costs, improve user experiences and lessen the burden on medical staff, besides having a feasible plan for future growth and rollout.

In this regard, Bolz said that his team's secure and HIPAA-compliant platform has substantially cut down the amount of time that medical teams spend calling and contacting patients. "It's a true game changer for both staff and patients, and fundamentally changes the way how people communicate in medicine," he added. For more information about Klara visit www.klara.com.

About Klara

Klara was founded in 2013 with the vision to change the broken healthcare experience by directly connecting doctors and patients through technology. Klara's secure and HIPAA-compliant medical messaging platform allows providers and patients to centralize all their medical communication in one simple and secure app. Doctors and their teams can collaboratively treat and communicate with their patients, adding external providers and other medical partners (such as pharmacies, labs and insurance companies) to the conversation to streamline patient care.

