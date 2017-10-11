EXFO Inc. reaches agreement with Astellia over filing of public tender offer for Astellia's shares

RENNES, France andÂ QUEBEC CITY, Canada , Oct. 10, 2017 PRNewswire EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ EXFO) (TSX EXF), the network test, monitoring, and analytics experts, and Astellia (ISIN code FR0004176535 ticker symbol ALAST), a leading provider of network and subscriber intelligence, announced today that they have signed a binding agreement related to EXFO's proposed public tender offer for Astellia's shares.

The agreement, which is supported by Astellia's Board of Directors, follows EXFO's off-market acquisition of 33.1% of Astellia's equity and an information and consultation process held with Astellia's workers councils, who were unanimously in favor of the proposed transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, EXFO must submit a voluntary cash public tender offer to l'AutoritÃ© des marchÃ©s financiers. EXFO will offer to pay €10 per share, the same amount that was submitted to Astellia's founding shareholders and Isatis Capital.

The price of €10 per share represents a premium of 44.7% over Astellia's closing share price on August 30, 2017 , before the off-market acquisition was announced, and of 56.1% based on the 12-month volume weighted average price. The transaction values the entirety of Astellia's equity (on a fully diluted basis) at approximately €25.9 million.

In accordance with applicable regulations, Astellia's Board of Directors must submit a reasoned opinion on the desirability of the public offering. It therefore has hired the firm, AssociÃ©s en Finance, as an independent expert to draft a report on the fairness of the public offering's financial terms.

As of today, EXFO received irrevocable commitments from CM-CIC Capital PrivÃ© and CM-CIC Investissement, subject to obtaining a better offer, representing 3.1% and 5.4% respectively of Astellia's equity as part of the offering.

The public offering will open in late 2017 or early 2018, subject to the approval of French foreign investment authorities and permission from l'AutoritÃ© des marchÃ©s financiers.

About Astellia Astellia is a leading provider of network and subscriber intelligence enabling mobile operators to drive service quality, maximize operational efficiency, reduce churn, and develop revenues. Its vendor-independent, real-time monitoring and troubleshooting solution optimizes networks end-to-end, from radio to core. Astellia's unique blend of products and services provides automated optimization, actionable geolocated insights, and big-data analytics to Network Operations, Service Operations Center, Customer Care, and Marketing teams. Astellia has close partnerships with more than 120 telecom operators. Based in France , Astellia has significant operations in Spain and a strong presence in Canada , Lebanon , Morocco , and South Africa .

About EXFO EXFO develops smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for the world's leading communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and webscale companies. Since 1985, we've worked side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center, boardroom, and beyond to pioneer essential technology and methods for each phase of the network lifecycle. Our portfolio of test orchestration and real-time 3D analytics solutions turn complex into simple and deliver business-critical insights from the network, service, and subscriber dimensions. Most importantly, we help our customers flourish in a rapidly transforming industry where "good enough" testing, monitoring, and analytics just aren't good enough anymore-they never were for us, anyway. For more information, visit EXFO.com and follow us on the EXFO blog.

