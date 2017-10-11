OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, November 2, 2017

WATERLOO, Ontario , Oct. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ OTEX, TSX OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2018 will be released on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at approximately 4 00 p.m. ET .

Teleconference Call Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText Vice Chairman, CEO and CTO, and John Doolittle , OpenText CFO will host a conference call on November 2, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2017 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) +1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning November 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 16, 2017 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 1727 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please use the following link: http://investors.opentext.com/events.cfm.

About OpenText OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information systems, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

For more information, please contact:

Greg Secord Vice President, Investor Relations Open Text Corporation 415-963-0825 investors@opentext.com

