Railways Benefit from Mobile IP Routing at the Network Edge Through New Embedded Platform

FREMONT, Calif. , Oct. 10,Â Â Elma Electronic Inc. has created a railway ready version of its popular Cisco enabled family of rugged systems designed for the network edge.Â Designed to meet EN 50155, the new NetSys 5304 can be easily included within railway operations, either by the wayside or within the train itself.

Technical Highlights

Incorporating Cisco's 5915 Embedded Services Router (ESR) with Advanced Enterprise IOS and Mobile Ready Net capabilities, the NetSys-5304 brings high performance to the network edge. Elma uses its extensive packaging expertise to create a SWaP-optimized system that can be customized for specific user needs.

Ken Grob , Director of Embedded Computing at Elma Electronic, noted, "As more data is managed through the cloud, today's routing appliances need to be faster and smarter. Adding in the rugged requirements of railway applications means these systems also need to endure tough environmental circumstances to provide highly reliable, long-term performance. Our newest rugged network router is designed to do just that."

Central to the ESR is an on-board hardware encryption engine that ensures all data, video and voice is handled securely, without interruption. It also includes radio aware routing, quality of service (QoS) support and mobile ad hock networking as well as dynamic Layer 3 IPV4 and IPV6 routing and a dynamic link exchange protocol.

The NetSys-5304 features a fanless design that provides passive conduction-cooling and reduces maintenance needs as well as possible component failures. The robust M12 connectors and an IP67 rating ensure that the system can withstand severe environmental conditions, such as intense shock, vibration and humidity typically found in rugged, mobile applications.

The unit comes equipped with front LEDs to quickly verify system status as well as link activity.

Pricing for the NetSys-5304 is dependent on configuration.

