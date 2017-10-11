CommScope to Release Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 1, 2017

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. plans to release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8 30 a.m. ET conference call in which management will discuss third quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 844-397-6169 (US and Canada only) or +1 478-219-0508, approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call to facilitate a timely connection. The conference identification number is 97613753.

The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Investor Relations Events and Presentations page of CommScope's Investor Relations website.

A webcast replay will be archived on CommScope's website for a limited period of time following the conference call.

