Verizon offers data relief for customers in areas impacted by Northern CA wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. For customers inÂ qualified counties in Northern California , Verizon Wireless is saying, "We've got your back." From October 10 through October 12 , Verizon is giving postpaid customers talk, text and data relief while prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.

"We know how important it is for you to stay connected with your loved ones when disaster strikes," said Jonathan LeCompte - Pacific Market president for Verizon. "This offer is one way that we can show our commitment to the Northern California community as these powerful wildfires continue to rage in the area."

Verizon values the safety and security of all California residents, including the company's employees. Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local fire impact.

For more information, including a list of affected counties, visit https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/ for postpaid and https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/prepaid-relief/ for prepaid.

Media contact: Heidi Flato heidi.flato@verizonwireless.com

Carolyn Schamberger carolyn.schamberger1@verizonwireless.com

