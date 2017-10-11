DTT Opens New Office in Denver, Colorado and Announces New Hire

LOS ANGELES , LAS VEGAS andÂ DENVER, Oct.Â DTT announced today the opening of a new office in Denver, Colorado . DTT is the industry leading provider of managed loss prevention solutions for the hospitality and retail industries, and will use this expansion to fuel growth and attract top talent from around the nation.

"Denver is becoming a magnet for talent in the tech industry," said Sam Naficy , Founder and CEO of DTT. "This new office will enable DTT to stay on the cutting edge of product development by giving us access to some of the brightest minds in the industry. The move is in direct alignment with DTT's commitment to providing industry-best services to our customers."

The Denver office will be run by Nadia Adnan , DTT's new Director of Strategic Initiatives. Prior to DTT, Ms. Adnan most recently worked for Envysion as the Director of Marketing. In that role, Ms. Adnan rebranded the organization and revitalized the company's tradeshow strategy.

In her new role at DTT, she will work directly with key customer accounts and cross function teams at DTT in an effort to drive mission critical initiatives and lead new product introductions to the marketplace. "I am looking forward to working closely with DTT's Senior Leadership Team to help the company better serve our customers as we expand our services to new vertical market opportunities," said Ms. Adnan.

"I am thrilled that Nadia will be leading our new Strategic Initiatives Team," said Thomas Moran , Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for DTT. "Her previous experience in the industry and knowledge of product lifecycle management will be an important factor in DTT's ability to continue expanding into new markets."

About DTT

Founded in 1999 by Sam Naficy , DTT provides video surveillance solutions to the hospitality and retail industries. DTT has supported more than 36,000 clients while protecting trillions of dollars in assets and overseeing nearly 2 million employees. Brands that use DTT include McDonald's, SUBWAYÂ®, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Arby's, Taco Bell, KFC, and Auntie Anne's, among others. More information at: www.dttusa.com

