Astute Solutions Receives 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award

Astute Solutions announced today that their CRM software, ePowerCenterTM, has been selected as a 2017 Contact Center Technology Award winner by TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine.

Built with consumer engagement in mind, ePowerCenter allows companies to provide exceptional service across all channels, including phone, email, SMS, social media, and text & video chat. The CRM software provides everything customer support teams need to improve customer loyalty in a single, integrated interface. ePowerCenter includes in-context guidance, removing the need for agents to follow a script, and uses smarter data entry to improve agent efficiency. Astute's flagship product, ePowerCenter has been trusted by contact centers at many of the world's most famous brands for more than 20 years.

"We are honored that ePowerCenter has received this recognition from CUSTOMER Magazine," said Alex George, Chief Technology Officer at Astute Solutions. "Our mission is to enhance brands' ability to engage with their customer communities, and this award serves as a validation that we are accomplishing this goal."

"Congratulations to Astute Solutions for being awarded a 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award. Their CRM, ePowerCenter, has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize their achievement."

The 12th annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in the July/August edition of CUSTOMER Magazine.

