Textel & Aisle411 Introduce Atlas: Your Digital Shopping Assistant

ST. LOUIS , Oct.Â Textel, an extensible cloud texting platform has partnered with Aisle411, a leader in product location technology to create Atlas, your digital shopping assistant. Atlas is a texting chat bot that helps customers locate products in retail stores. By integrating Aisle411's product location technology with Textel's proprietary AI and message handling, shopping has never been easier. Now, shoppers can text a store's existing phone number to find products and promotions quickly and easily.

The service was developed to help stores enhance shoppers' experience by providing a more convenient way to locate products. Aisle411 discovered in a recent consumer survey that 84% of shoppers have difficulty finding products on store shelves. With Atlas, shoppers simply text their store and instantly get a text back with an aisle number and map of the product in the store.

"Atlas was developed out of frustration. How many times do you go to a retail store and spend half your time wandering around looking around for something? Store associates can be hard to find and are often preoccupied. This is 2017, shopping should be easier," said Mike Mixon , Chief Marketing Officer, Textel. "When deciding how to reach most shoppers, texting was an easy decision. App downloads are declining but 98% of smartphone users text."

"Aisle411 is excited to partner with Textel to offer another way for shoppers to more easily shop and buy products they want while in the store," Nathan Pettyjohn , Founder and CEO, Aisle411. "Texting is a natural behavior among the majority of smartphone users and offers retailers more ways to digitally connect and offer great service to their guests."

About Textel: Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and founded in 2014, Textel provides an extensible platform that allows businesses to communicate with their customers via text, using their existing business phone number. Textel strives to empower businesses by engaging consumers through their message handling platform and AI technology. For more information, visit atlas.textel.net.

About Aisle411: Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and founded in 2008, Aisle411 is a market leader in providing a product location data platform. Aisle411 provides a comprehensive local and in-store search and navigation solution for consumers, and shopper marketing analytics for retailers and brands. Aisle411's proprietary system collects, organizes and monetizes retailers' product inventory location data and enterprise software space planning systems and store maps.

