O.C. Tanner Announces Partnership with Virgin Pulse to Inspire Greater Employee Wellbeing in Organizations

SALT LAKE CITY , Oct.Â O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today announced a strategic partnership with Virgin Pulse, the world's leading provider of employee wellbeing and engagement technology solutions, aimed at changing lives for goodÂ . The partnership will allow O.C. Tanner to offer its clients a new, integrated wellbeing solution powered by Virgin Pulse. This partnership brings the best in employee recognition together with the market leader in employee wellbeing solutions to help organizations achieve optimal employee engagement.

O.C. Tanner's wellbeing solution, powered by Virgin Pulse, creates a completely personalized wellbeing journey that supports individuals in developing their own unique health and performance habits, driving sustainable, long-term behavior change, strengthening workforce cultures and increasing productivity. The new offering integrates with O.C. Tanner's recognition products and is infused with proprietary recognition insights.

"Partnerships between wellbeing platforms and performance and recognition tools are an important trend toward making employees' lives better," said Josh Bersin , Principal, Bersin, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The market is in the midst of a shift, as disruptive technologies that take advantage of gamification, mobile technology, artificial intelligence and personalization challenge HR and business leaders to rethink their approach to HR and people management. Putting people at the center of their programs and offering irresistible employee experiences will ultimately drive the engagement and performance organizations are aiming for."

O.C. Tanner's diverse technology solution spans all stages of organizational wellbeing to help employers cultivate a culture that empowers employees to achieve success every day by building healthy habits. O.C. Tanner's wellbeing solution starts with employee needs and interests, and helps each person engage daily with their wellbeing via web and mobile apps.

"At O.C. Tanner, our purpose is to help companies influence a great workplace culture, and a large part of that is through nurturing individual and organizational wellness. We've been listening to clients, learning, experimenting in our lab, testing new solutions and discovering what works when it comes to employee health," said Dave Petersen , president and CEO of O.C. Tanner . "O.C. Tanner's wellbeing solution, driven by our new partnership with Virgin Pulse, brings a powerful solution to these organizations that empowers them to build a more engaging and healthy workplace."

O.C. Tanner's wellbeing solution, powered by Virgin Pulse, offers unique capabilities and tools, including:

"Virgin Pulse and O.C Tanner are well aligned in our focus on building workplace cultures that empower people to be successful, every day," said David Osborne, Virgin Pulse CEO. "Research shows that organizations that invest in employee wellbeing and recognition programs have more loyal and engaged employees and enjoy stronger business results. By embedding Virgin Pulse's robust behavior change and wellness capabilities in O.C. Tanner's Culture-Building Platform, we're helping O.C Tanner deliver a seamless, fully integrated experience to their clients."

About O.C. Tanner O.C. Tanner , the global leader in employee recognition and culture, helps thousands of top companies accomplish and appreciate great work. Twenty-five of the Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work ForÂ® use O.C. Tanner's cloud-based technology, tools, awards and services to engage talent, increase performance, drive goals and create great workplace cultures. For more information visit octanner.com.

About Virgin Pulse Virgin Pulse, a leading provider of technology solutions that promote employee engagement and wellbeing and part of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group, helps employers create workforces that are happier, healthier and ultimately more productive. The company's modern, mobile first platform delivers a personalized user experience that utilizes gamification to engage users in building habits that inspire meaningful and measurable change across individuals and the businesses they serve. By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse is helping change lives and businesses around the world for good. More than 2,200 global organizations representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, have selected Virgin Pulse's solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward. To learn more, visit www.virginpulse.com.

