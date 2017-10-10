Multichannel News Names Wonder Women Class Of 2018

NEW YORK , Oct.Â The editors ofÂ Multichannel News have announced the 2018 Class of Wonder Women the 20th anniversary class ahead of a celebratory luncheon event on Thursday, March 22 . The luncheon, co sponsored by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications, will be at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City .

For 20 years, Multichannel News' Wonder Women has celebrated the accomplishments of industry decision-makers who have helped pave the way for younger generations of women in a multi-faceted career sector.

The 12 members of the 2018 class of Wonder Women are:

"Twenty years ago, Multichannel News began honoring women executives who were breaking boundaries and making a difference with their leadership and innovative contributions to the television industry," states Multichannel News Editorial Director Mark Robichaux . "This year's impressive class shares that same vision and adds to the tremendous legacy of Wonder Women. I am proud to welcome them to the Class of 2018."

The 2018 Class of Women to Watch will be announced separately.

For more information on the 2018 Wonder Women Class and Event, including registration information, visit http://mcnwonderwomen.com

About WONDER WOMEN The 20th annual Wonder Women awards celebration honors cable television and communications most powerful female executives who inspire others and help to create new opportunities for future female leaders in the industry. The gala luncheon, co-hosted by WICT has honored more than 200 women over the years, celebrating their accomplishments in the workplace and beyond.

