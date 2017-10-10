Fuze Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2017 Innovation and Leadership Award in UCaaS and Converged Conferencing Services

Fuze, the leading cloud based communications platform provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that Frost & Sullivan has recognized the company with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership Award. According to the 2017 North American UCaaS and Converged Conferencing Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Report, Fuze stands out as a leader among competitors with its rapid growth, broad portfolio of cloud communications and collaboration solutions, and strategic focus on mid size and large businesses.

"Fuze's mission is to deliver truly unified communications and collaboration solutions to businesses that enable people to interact whenever and wherever they want," said Colin Doherty, CEO, Fuze. "We have conducted extensive market research on the future of work and digital transformation to drive our strategy and innovation. This allows us to lead the market with a single platform across voice, video, and messaging. We are honored to receive this leadership recognition for our competitive differentiation and commitment to innovating the digital workplace for today's modern enterprise."

"Overall, Fuze differentiates through a highly collaborative, contextually enhanced modern user interface backed by a rich multi-media cloud UCC applications suite, which resonate strongly with its target mid-size and large customers," said Elka Popova, VP and Senior Fellow, Frost & Sullivan. "Fuze has been on a strong growth path since its inception. Through the launch of several new products and initiatives, the company demonstrates its ability to compete through visionary technology innovation and efficient business operations. For these reasons and for its strong overall performance, we are pleased to award Fuze with the 2017 Innovation and Leadership Award."

Summary of Findings:

Comprehensive Offering Fuze offers one of the most comprehensive cloud communications and collaboration portfolios in the market. Through an extensive feature set, Fuze caters to broad business requirements and diverse needs of the modern, mobile workforce. In addition to robust cloud private branch exchange (PBX) functionality, the Fuze platform supports:

Enterprise-Proven

Global Coverage, Localized Experiences

Collaboration-Focused

Analytics-Driven

Mobile-Centric

"The development of the Fuze reimagined user experience followed a consumer-inspired approach to UX, taking into account individual behavior and then optimizing the experience based on that behavior," continued Doherty. "We believe the accelerating organic adoption rates of our unified mobile app reported by Frost & Sullivan further validate our investment in delivering a more connected experience overall."

Download a complimentary copy of the Frost & Sullivan 2017 North American UCaaS and Converged Conferencing Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Report.

Frost & Sullivan Research Methodology Frost & Sullivan's 360-degree research methodology represents the analytical rigor of its research process. It offers a 360-degree view of industry challenges, trends, and issues by integrating all seven of Frost & Sullivan's research methodologies. Too often, companies make important growth decisions based on a narrow understanding of their environment, leading to errors of both omission and commission. Successful growth strategies are founded on a thorough understanding of market, technical, economic, financial, customer, best practices, and demographic analyses. The integration of these research disciplines into the 360-degree research methodology provides an evaluation platform for benchmarking industry players and for identifying those performing at best-in-class levels.

About Fuze Fuze is a global, cloud-based unified communications platform that empowers productivity and delivers insights across the enterprise by enabling simplified business voice communications, flexible video conferencing, and always-on collaboration. Formerly ThinkingPhones, Fuze allows the modern, mobile workforce to seamlessly communicate anytime, anywhere, across any device. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fuze has additional locations including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Madrid, Paris, Munich, Zurich, Copenhagen and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.