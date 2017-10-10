AT&T Partner Exchange Expands Product Portfolio to Boost Solution Provider Agility and Growth

DALLAS , Oct.Â AT&T Partner ExchangeÂ expanded its product set for solution providers with new network connectivity and voice and collaboration tools.

We introduced AT&T FlexWareSM, a platform that simplifies delivering and deploying software-based network functions. It lets businesses control and change their services to meet growing needs.

AT&T Collaborateâ„¢ is a cloud-based voice and collaboration solution that's transport agnostic. The solution helps businesses communicate more efficiently and boost productivity and customer satisfaction.

These products bring new ways for businesses to think about connectivity. And, they're helping solution providers deliver AT&T's highly secure, on-demand, flexible network platform.

"Solution providers have demonstrated experience in meeting changing business demands," said Sue Galvanek , vice president, Marketing, Pricing and Product Solutions, AT&T Partner Exchange. "We're committed to helping them simplify communications and select the right foundation to successfully install virtualized network functions."

AT&T FlexWare

AT&T FlexWare is a flexible and scalable platform. Businesses no longer need stacks of proprietary equipment and specialized IT skillsets. They can configure multiple virtual network functions (VNFs), like a router or firewall, on a single FlexWare device at each of their sites. It simplifies network infrastructure and means less in capital investments.

Solution providers can manage FlexWare for their customers, moving from hardware to software and dynamically responding to market demands. It's as simple as plugging in a FlexWare device, deploying needed virtual functions, and clicking to configure based on the needs of each business site.

"Businesses demand a lot from their networks. Digital transformation is driving us to find ways to do things faster, better and with lower costs," Galvanek added. "To get there, businesses are moving to flexible, reliable, highly secure connectivity to serve their customers in near real-time."

AT&T Collaborate

AT&T Collaborate meets our customers' growing business needs by offering a range of easy to use features from basic voice to collaboration tools such as instant messaging, video conferencing and desktop sharing. We are beginning to rollout this service to solution providers, making it available for large and small businesses that need communications tools and applications for users on the road and in the office.

And AT&T Collaborate lets businesses quickly add users or change features, giving them more control and flexibility to react to changing needs in their business.

"Business is constantly transforming. We all have to work faster and smarter. AT&T Partner Exchange continues to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers keep pace in today's complex business environment. We know those who embrace transformation will win the fastest," said Rickie Richey , Founder & CEO at Altaworx.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

