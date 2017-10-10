FranceTV PublicitÃ© Accelerates Hybrid Cloud Strategy and Secure Data Management with Rubrik

PARIS and PALO ALTO, Calif. , Oct. Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced that FranceTVÂ Publicit , the advertising department for the first French public service audiovisual group, has adopted Rubrik as its all in one data management solution for backup, recovery, cloud archival, and test dev. The deployment replaced its legacy solution, modernizing and simplifying its infrastructure while increasing business agility with a hybrid cloud approach.

Responsible for 27.5% of PdA TV in France , FranceTV PublicitÃ© was saddled with an outdated backup solution consisting of multiple components such as software licenses, hardware, and tape. It was increasingly complex to manage, and restores were difficult and time-consuming. To ensure the company's advertising and broadcasting systems across nearly 30 channels could run continuously and efficiently, it needed a highly secure data management solution that provided rapid recovery and reliable performance.

With Rubrik, FranceTV PublicitÃ© is experiencing significantly reduced recovery times and a 50% reduction in TCO because of its converged architecture, cloud capabilities, and management time savings. As FranceTV PublicitÃ© continues to advance its hybrid cloud strategy, the company plans to deploy Rubrik software in the cloud to protect cloud-native applications and to quickly spin up applications in the cloud for disaster recovery.

About Rubrik Rubrik delivers instant application availability with data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management. Hybrid Cloud enterprises benefit from Rubrik's market-leading Cloud Data Management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app-mobility, policy-driven automation, Ransomware protection, and analytics at scale. For more information, visit https://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About FranceTV PublicitÃ© FranceTV PublicitÃ© is France TÃ©lÃ©visions' advertising network, which accounts for 27.5%* of PdA TV in France (an average of 31.9 million viewers a day), a digital audience of 26.1 million** of monthly unique visitors, and 532 million videos viewed per month on all its digital platforms (France.tv, social networks, partners)***. It has 300 employees and markets the advertising space of nearly 30 television channels, including France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, France Ã”, 1Ã¨re, TV5Monde, France 24, 13Ã¨me Rue, Syfy, E!, Trace Urban , Melody, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Boing as well as 26 websites and mobile apps, such as france.tv, francetvsport, franceinfo, Culturebox, Ludo, RTL.fr, RTL2, Fun Radio, MÃ©tÃ©o-France , and Radio France. Visit us on www.francetvpub.fr

Sources: * MÃ©diamÃ©trie - as of January to June 2017 - based on 4+ ** MÃ©diamÃ©trie//NetRatings, total of three Internet platforms (computer, mobile and tablet) - as of January to June 2017 - based on 15 years+ *** Publisher, BaromÃ¨tre NPA - as of January to June 2017

