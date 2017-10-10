Speedcast Awarded Managed Services Contract for Major Oil and Gas Operator in Equatorial Guinea

Speedcast International Limited (ASX SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has been selected to provide Middle Earth Orbit (MEO) Ka band managed communications services to a production asset owned and operated by a major U.S. based operator in Equatorial Guinea on Bioko Island, off the coast of West Africa.

Speedcast will leverage satellite Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) connectivity to deliver communications between the production asset and the customer's corporate network. The new MEO Ka-band service will be delivered in partnership with O3b, and will replace the company's existing backup VSAT service, delivering low latency communications and improving operational efficiency. The network will be supported by Speedcast's 24/7 year-round global customer service centers, with local field engineers in the region to provide fast, reliable support at all times. Speedcast is currently supporting this site by providing manpower services for VSAT service and microwave link maintenance as well as IT desktop and LAN support, and will continue to do so for the new contract as well.

"Adding a new high-speed Ka-band solution that meets the customer's low-latency requirements in Equatorial Guinea demonstrates Speedcast's scale and value proposition to the energy market," said Keith Johnson, EVP of Energy, Speedcast. "We are proud that our customers trust our ability to develop innovative solutions using the newest available technologies and partnerships to help provide the network they need, even in remote locations with stringent regulations."

Speedcast holds a leadership position as an end-to-end communications and IT solutions provider for the energy market with more than 30 years' experience serving customers both onshore and offshore. Supporting nine of the top 10 global drilling contractors, Speedcast leverages the largest and most robust global network in the mobile satellite industry to design, install, optimize and support solutions for critical applications anywhere in the world. The company's extensive infrastructure promotes flexibility and operational efficiency, allowing customers to scale their networks to current requirements and business needs while also receiving world-class 24/7 support.

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.Speedcast.com.

