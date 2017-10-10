Antlion Audio Introduces ModMic Business, Transforming Your Favorite Headphones into the Ultimate VoIP Headset for Business and Home Office

PORTLAND , Oct.Â Antlion Audio (www.antlionaudio.com), superior customizable audio solutions for gaming, streaming and Voice over Internet ProtocolÂ (VoIP) applications, today announced ModMic Business, the latest addition to their highly acclaimed ModMic lineup. Widely recognized for truly superior audio quality and comfort among the gaming community, ModMic Business was developed specifically to meet the unique needs of small business users or home office workers. The introduction of ModMic Business marks a new milestone in Antlion Audio's journey, as its first product for business users.

The problems associated with using a computer's built-in microphone and speakers are numerous and well-known by anyone familiar with daily conference call etiquette - most notably - audio feedback and echo. ModMic Business turns virtually any existing headphones into a high-performance VoIP headset, delivering superior audio clarity and comfort over long periods of use.

Perfect for business or home office, the noise-cancelling, studio quality microphone captures the full range of voice while filtering out background distractions, delivering a clear, lifelike audio experience. The new ModMic Business ensures more effective communications, more productive meetings, improved outcomes in call center environments, and highly professional presentation in any home or office setting.

"Over the last six years our ModMic line of high-quality mics have developed a loyal following among gamers around the world, and that's because they are reliable, affordable and because we've collaborated with those users to refine our designs to precisely meet their needs," said Elishaya Wisnievitz, CEO of Antlion Audio. "Today we are pleased to launch our new ModMic Business product and bring it to the small business and home office market. We are confident it will enjoy tremendous success with those users because we've followed that same playbook, and tailored this offering to the unique demands of the business community."

ModMic Business Features:

Antlion Audio believes that business users should have the option to use the headphones they love and still enjoy the superb, high-quality audio that ModMic Business delivers.

Availability: The new ModMic Business is available effective October 10, 2017 with an MSRP of $49.95 from the Antlion Audio online store at https://antlionaudio.com, as well as Amazon. For a full list of retailers visit: https://antlionaudio.com/pages/where-to-buy.

ABOUT ANTLION AUDIO Launched in 2012 in Portland, OR , Antlion Audio delivers stellar, innovative voice communication solutions in a customizable experience that puts its users' needs first for gaming, streaming and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). With careful attention to the environment and the community, CEO Elishaya Wisnievitz and the rest of the Antlion team delivers truly innovative products with a commitment to great user experience. Its flagship product ModMic, conceived by inventor and founder Jimmy Console , is the only high quality microphone users can easily and universally attach to any pair of their existing headphones. Antlion allows users the ability to enjoy the audio quality they prefer, while providing them clear communication capabilities with the simple addition of the ModMic. For more information, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or visit our website at www.antlionaudio.com.

