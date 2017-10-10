Dinerlist App is Changing How Consumers Find the Best Places to Eat and Drink

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct.Â Dinerlist, Headed up by CEO Allan Catu is a new social app changing the landscape of how consumers find the best places to eat and drink. Based out of San Francisco, California , Dinerlist helps consumers find the best places to eat and drink without having to sift through social reviews. Designed to be simple and convenient, users can download the app and connect with the best local deals on food and beverage based off their geolocation.

Download the Dinerlist app here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dinerlist.dinerlist&hl=en or: http://q-r.to/bamMfs

Although social reviews are the most common way for consumers to filter through a list of restaurants or bars, Dinerlist is changing that landscape. With a presence already in San Francisco , Sacramento , and the Philippines , Dinerlist is set out to break the mold and give users a new way to eat and drink.

In recent news, companies that focus on social reviews to attract consumers are struggling with the presence of AI technology creating fake and altered reviews designed to entice more consumers. With this trend on the rise, we wonder, is the social review dying? As more competition between businesses increase, Dinerlist projects that social reviews will not only become more obsolete, but also less trustworthy.

"With Dinerlist, I don't need to spend time filtering through multiple reviews and pictures to find a place to eat. I can see exactly what is around me, grab a deal and go. The convenience is what keeps me using the app," says Daniel Tittle , a loyal user of the Dinerlist app.

As Dinerlist continues to expand across the United States , its goal remains simple: let consumers find the best places to eat and drink, all while saving money.

