Embraer Selects Gogo AVANCE L5 for Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 business jets

LAS VEGAS , Oct.Â (NBAA BACE)Â Embraer (NYSE ERJ), an industry leader in adopting connectivity solutions, has selected Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ GOGO) latest inflight connectivity technology, Gogo AVANCE L5, for its Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 business jets.

Embraer is in the process of certifying the Gogo AVANCE L5 system and plans to deliver the first production aircraft in the first quarter of 2018.

"The Gogo AVANCE L5 is the ideal connectivity solution to elevate the passenger experience in our Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 jets," said Luciano Castro , vice president, Programs for Embraer Executive Jets. "With Gogo's Text & Talk and Gogo Vision, personal communication and inflight entertainment will be as seamless as if customers were at home or in the office."

Gogo AVANCE L5 connects to the Gogo Biz 4G network, delivering faster speeds and enhanced network capacity and enabling a more robust experience for activities such as live streaming video and audio, on-demand movies, personal smartphone use, and real-time data for cockpit apps while in flight.

"Embraer's selection of Gogo AVANCE L5 is validation of Gogo's ability to offer its customers the most advanced technology available today and shows the confidence they have in our AVANCE platform and our 4G network," said Mark Sander , vice president of OEM sales for Gogo. "Gogo AVANCE L5 is the next step in a product roadmap that will continue to provide leading communication solutions to the business aviation industry."

Gogo AVANCE is an innovative approach that combines Gogo's advanced hardware and software technology to create a fully integrated, aviation-grade inflight connectivity and entertainment platform. The platform enables connected aviation technologies, services and applications like never before. Gogo AVANCE is the heart of the company's new suite of platform-based products including its Smart Cabin systems - SCS Elite and SCE Media - and Gogo AVANCE L5 hardware.

Created specifically for the business aviation market, the Gogo Biz 4G network is built on Gogo's existing ground network of more than 250 towers and fiber backhaul, which has provided connectivity for hundreds of thousands of flight hours aboard thousands of business and commercial aircraft. The AVANCE L5 equipment package will incorporate dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi service and a host of other features - all from a single box.

About Gogo Gogo is the in-flight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. , with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo. , and locations across the globe. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com and www.business.gogoair.com.

About Embraer Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. About every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 130 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa , Asia and Europe .

About Embraer Executive Jets Embraer is one of the world's leading executive jet manufacturers, having entered the business aviation market in 2000 with the Legacy jet, which led to the launch of Embraer Executive Jets in 2005. Its portfolio, the broadest in the market, consists of the entry-level Phenom 100 and the light Phenom 300E jet, the midsize Legacy 500 and mid-light Legacy 450, the large Legacy 650E, and the ultra-large Lineage 1000E. Embraer Executive Jets' global fleet exceeds 1,100 aircraft, which are in operation in more than 70 countries and are supported by the Company's global Customer Support and Services network of over 70 owned and authorized service centers, complemented by a 24/7 Contact Center, at its headquarters, in Brazil. For more information, visit www.embraerexecutivejets.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, that may cause Gogo's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any projected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2017 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on May 4 , 2017. Forward-looking statements represent the beliefs and assumptions of Gogo only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact: Dave Mellin Director, Public Relations & Communications Office +1.303.301.3606 dmellin@gogoair.com @GogoBizAv

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-selects-gogo-avance-l5-for-legacy-450-and-legacy-500-business-jets-300533785.html

SOURCE Gogo

http://www.gogoair.com