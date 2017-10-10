NTS Communications Offers $5,000 in Tuition Scholarships

LUBBOCK, Texas , Oct.Â NTS Communications, Inc., ("NTS") a leading provider of fiber based communications solutions, recently announced the launch of the NTS Scholarship Program for Texas students who are completing their high school education. Eligible students who reside within NTS' rural service areas will have access to five scholarships valued at $1,000 each.

Cyrus Driver , President & CEO of NTS, stated, "Students who pursue a higher education often come up against financial barriers. The NTS Scholarship Program will help students to overcome some of these barriers by providing a $1,000 investment in their future and success. I'm very proud that NTS is able to give back to the communities that we serve and we hope to continue and grow this program every year."

The NTS Scholarship Program is designed to provide financial assistance to students who have a desire to further their education so that they can acquire the knowledge and skills to better prepare for the future. For more information about the NTS Scholarship Program and to download the application packet, please visit www.ntscom.com/scholarship.

