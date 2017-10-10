GS1 US Now Accepting Proposals for GS1 Connect 2018

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. , Oct. 10, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire With a focus on supply chain, e commerce, and technology topics and solutions, GS1 USÂ is now accepting applications from industry leaders interested in presenting at the annualÂ GS1 ConnectÂ 2018 conference and exhibit to be held June 5 7, 2018 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Arizona .

GS1 US welcomes proposals from companies that leverage GS1 Standards for the conference's five main industry tracks in Grocery, Retail, Healthcare, Foodservice, and Standards & Solutions. Additionally, solution providers are invited to submit proposals for the Tech Track, which offers companies an opportunity to showcase their services and products in the Tech Theater during exhibit hours.

Presentation topics should relate to the successful and innovative implementation of GS1 Standards to solve a business process challenge in at least one of the following areas: e-commerce, traceability and safety, product and location identification, data quality and management, inventory management, and product information/content acquisition. For example, topics may include proving the return on investment for a data quality program, how to optimize operational efficiency in the supply chain, and leveraging standards for innovation amid industry disruption.

"This year, companies across many industries have had to contend with changing consumer behaviors, mergers and acquisitions, new business models, and a changing regulatory landscape both here in the US and globally. Out of such disruption, we look forward to some very thought-provoking sessions that will help attendees and their companies adapt to the new normal," said Bob Carpenter , president and CEO of GS1 US.

Each year, GS1 Connect is attended by more than 1,300 industry professionals seeking to exchange ideas, learn from real world GS1 Standards implementation examples, and add value to their businesses. The conference and exhibit are geared toward executives, directors, and managers in customer service/relations, electronic data interchange (EDI), finance, information technology (IT), e-commerce, materials handling, operations, packaging, pharmacy, quality/safety/compliance, supply chain management, and transportation/logistics.

Applications to present at a GS1 Connect industry track or the Tech Track must be received by January 31, 2018 . Applications will be evaluated based on industry relevance and usefulness of topic to GS1 Standards users and conference attendees.

To access the online submission forms and for more information about how to get involved with GS1 Connect 2018, visit www.gs1connect.org/GetInvolved.

About GS1 USÂ® GS1 US, a member of GS1Â®, is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to solve supply chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. More than 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration and for maximizing the cost effectiveness, speed, visibility, security and sustainability of their business processes. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPCÂ®)-based Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services CodeÂ® (UNSPSCÂ®). www.gs1us.org

