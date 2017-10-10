Comtech Receives $6.5 Million Contract to Support the BFT-2 Program

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Government Solutions segment's Command and Control Technologies group through its Maryland based subsidiary, Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation, was awarded a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) $6.5 million contract from the Consortium Management Group (CMG) to support the U.S. Army Project Manager Mission Command (PM MC) and the Blue Force Tracking 2 ("BFT2") program.

Phase 1 execution which totals $1.2 million is to port additional waveforms onto the current BFT2 transceiver to allow it to be used in austere operational environments. The final objective requires the ability to quickly change to different waveforms based on changing operational environments and requirements. Upon phase 2 and 3 execution, the total value for these additional phases is $5.3 million. The $6.5 million contract is expected to be completed within seventeen months.

The contract vehicle utilized for this award is pursuant to an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) between C5 and the U.S. Army Contracting Command-New Jersey. The OTA enables the U.S. Army to direct a coordinated research and development program designed to develop prototype command, control, communications and computer technologies directly relevant to weapon systems information technologies.

"I am ecstatic that we have received this highly strategic contract award. I am pleased that the U.S. Army recognizes the value of Comtech's services," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "Comtech continues our commitment to providing the Army and its soldiers with the highest level of support."

BFT2 is the second-generation Army system that provides Situational Awareness (SA) and Command & Control (C2) messaging to US Military platforms, and to Coalition Forces designated by the US Combatant Commands. It uses GPS for Positioning, Navigation, and network timing, and commercial satellites (L-Band) to exchange both SA and C2 messages between the platforms.

C5 represents industry and academia brought together to enhance the U.S. Government's weapon systems and information technologies by leveraging the national industrial and academic research and development bases to advance and expand the nation's military technological superiority in the critical fields of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Technologies.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL