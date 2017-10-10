Sigma Systems Appoints Sales Executive for Benelux and DACH Regions of Europe

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog driven software, has appointed sales executive, Leon Hertogs, to lead business development within the Benelux and DACH regions of Europe. In his new role, Leon will be responsible for leading the sales growth strategy and serving Sigma's expanding customer base within the region.

Hertogs, who will be based in the Netherlands, joins Sigma Systems from Netcracker where he was European Sales Director across its B/OSS, SDN/NFV, CX and Big Data portfolio. Hertogs has also held previous positions at MDS, Oracle and Mavenir, in a career spanning over 20 years.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Muderack, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at Sigma Systems, said: "As we continue to expand internationally, we are thrilled to have Leon providing leadership within the Benelux and DACH regions, and look forward to him bringing his experience to our current and future customers."

Leon Hertogs added: "Sigma Systems is uniquely positioned to meet the challenges faced by CSPs - with the ability to execute complex digital transformations, alter the status quo and meet customer's expectations for an omnichannel experience. I look forward to playing a long lasting and significant role in this journey."

