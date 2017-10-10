ClearOneÂ® New Product Portfolio Predicted to Revive the Global Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market

SALT LAKE CITY , Oct.Â Tight IT budgets, coupled with challenging economic environments in different world regions, has driven the demand for huddle rooms and flexible spaces. In order to accommodate enterprise needs in this new era, vendors are catering to business expectations for greater audio conferencing endpoint functionality at low price points.

"With the proliferation of video in huddle rooms and large meeting spaces, incorporating video in an enterprise collaboration bundle seems to be a logical extension route for audio conferencing endpoint vendors like ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO)," states Frost & Sullivan Unified Communications & Collaboration Industry Analyst Vaishno Srinivasan. "Through its COLLABORATEÂ® Pro series, ClearOne has embarked on a journey to build a tightly integrated line-up of audio and video products coupled with its SpontaniaÂ® cloud video service offering."

ClearOne's successful entry in the audio video collaboration space is built upon its strong foundation in the installed audio conferencing market. Frost & Sullivan's new analysis, Global Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market, Forecast to 2021, finds that ClearOne continues to lead the installed audio conferencing space with a market share of 53.8% in 2016, backed by a wide variety of professional audio conferencing system choices that are packed with advanced DSP algorithms. This installed audio market is expected to gradually grow at a CAGR of 3.5 percent from 2016-2021, driven by the launch of cost-effective installed audio systems from vendors like ClearOne.

"Leveraging our strong base in installed audio, ClearOne continues to strengthen its video portfolio to effectively complement its audio business. By developing a comprehensive and unified audio video conferencing portfolio at affordable prices, as compared to high-end room systems, ClearOne is able to offer enhanced value to its customer base," asserted ClearOne President and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "In fact, no other company offers the range of conferencing and collaboration solutions that we do across all platforms and for all vertical markets. It's why now, more than ever, ClearOne is the industry's only complete one-stop source for integrators to turn to for every installation requirement."

Global Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market, Forecast to 2021 is part of the Conferencing & Collaboration Growth Partnership Service program. Frost & Sullivan's related studies include: North American Conferencing Services Markets, Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Markets, and Global Web Conferencing Markets. All studies included in subscriptions provide detailed market opportunities and industry trends evaluated following extensive interviews with market participants.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming & signage solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Contact:

Bob Griffin Griffin360 Twitter: @griffin360 212.481.3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearone-new-product-portfolio-predicted-to-revive-the-global-audio-conferencing-endpoints-market-300533737.html

SOURCE ClearOne

http://www.clearone.com