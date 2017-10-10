Jim Higgins Accepted to Forbes Technology Council

Solutionreach, the leader in patient relationship management (PRM) solutions, announced today that CEO and Founder, Jim Higgins, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation only community for world class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Higgins joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses - and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"I'm honored to be selected to join the Forbes Technology Council," says Higgins. "It's an amazing opportunity to share what I have learned as an executive and entrepreneur with the next generation of innovators. It will also challenge me to keep innovating and reshaping what it means for physicians to engage and collaborate with patients through technology."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Jim Higgins into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

To learn more about Solutionreach, visit www.solutionreach.com.

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for providers and their patients. Through its market-leading patient relationship management platform, Solutionreach supports higher patient satisfaction and loyalty, greater efficiency, and ultimately, stronger healthcare organizations. Solutionreach partners with more than 25,000 provider organizations in numerous specialties. Learn more at www.solutionreach.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .