Enterprise Automation Platform from CA Technologies Delivers Intelligence for Greater Speed and Efficiency

CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) today announced a major new release of the CA Automic One Automation platform, a unified suite of automation products enabled to deliver Intelligent Automation for the Modern Software Factory. The latest release addresses a rapidly growing market that has the potential to reach over $6B by 20201 with critical growth areas in Cloud, Big Data and DevOps driving Datacenter automation.

"Enterprises continue to leverage well-defined, highly automated processes to enable software to be developed in shorter cycles and deployed into production at higher-velocity," said Ayman Sayed, president and chief product officer at CA Technologies. "Intelligent Automation offers the path to enhancing a more agile enterprise. By enabling enterprises to move from traditional process automation to Intelligent Business Automation, CA Automic delivers on the promise of the Modern Software Factory."

Automating the Modern Software Factory with V12.1

Unlike other products on the market that combine different user interfaces, reporting tools, analytics databases and engines, the CA Automic One Automation Platform uniquely runs on a single, unified, common platform delivering a comprehensive business-driven solution.

The CA Automic One Automation platform enhances every company's transformational journey to deliver an agile business, deploy applications faster, enhance security and enable automated remediation of application performance.

Committed to Intelligent Automation for the Modern Software Factory

According to research by IDC2 and Forrester3, CA Technologies is amongst the top global providers of both Workload Automation and Continuous Delivery and Release Automation. In September 2017 CA Technologies was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation.4

Today's announcement of the new platform is part of CA Technologies' ongoing commitment to enabling intelligent automation for the enterprise. Aligned with bringing the Modern Software Factory to life for accelerated business transformation, CA Technologies brings together the full line of automation products from across the company, including Automic, to empower modern application delivery.

Supporting Quotes

"The speed of change in the DevOps/Agile space is driving greater needs for seamless control across the whole process from business needs through development and test to operations. Release automation now has to have additional intelligence around areas such as orchestration, as well as having the capacity to embrace multi- and hybrid-cloud architectures without the user having to overly concern themselves around the actual physical aspects of the platform. Organizations should be looking for systems that not only meet their requirements now, but where the vendor can already provide pointers as to how the system will support changing requirements in the future. With such a dynamic pace of change, any need to reverse out from a solution chosen now to a new solution down the line due to a lack of flexibility on the part of the vendor could be disaster for an organization." - Clive Longbottom, analyst and founder, Quocirca.

"CA Technologies has aligned its DevOps and application release automation tooling with Automic Release Automation (RA) at its center. CA Automic's business process approach is designed for the larger enterprises with heavy-duty release requirements and has excellent support for new development paradigms such as containerization." - Michael Azoff, principal analyst, Ovum.

CA Automic Workload Automation V12.1, CA Automic Release Automation V12.1 and CA Automic Service Orchestration V12.1 as part of the CA Automic One Automation Platform are immediately available for general shipment. All plugins are immediately available on the Automic Marketplace. Pricing is on demand for non-CA Automic customers.

Tweet this: New @CAinc @Automic Release Delivers Intelligent Business Automation to enable the Modern Software Factory http://bit.ly/2hNflqd

Additional Resources

To hear Industry Analysts, Customers and CA Automic discuss key strategies for automating business processes, orchestrating across DevOps toolchains and driving business value, signup for the definitive Business Automation Webinar Series.

Follow Automic Software

1 IDC 2017 Worldwide Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Forecast, 2017-2021. Feb. 2017 - DOC # US41373317.

2 IDC Worldwide Workload Management Software Market Share, 2016: Market Growth Returns. Jun. 2017 - DOC # US42776017.

3 Forrester Research, The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Delivery And Release Automation, Q3 2017, Stroud, Gardner, et al., 30 August 2017.

4 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation, Colin Fletcher and Laurie F. Wurster, 27 September 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CA Technologies

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA Technologies is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact, and communicate - across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com.

Legal Notice

Copyright © 2017 CA, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.