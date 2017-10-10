European Trauma Fixation Devices Market by Type by End-User by Geography - Forecasts to 2019

LONDON , Oct. The European trauma fixation devices market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2014 to 2019. The growth of the European trauma fixation devices market is driven by various factors, such as, technical advancements, frequent road accidents, increase in the aging population, low cost utility ratio, and increasing investments. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 4167864 However, competitive pricing, high threat from substitutes are the factors inhibiting the growth of the European trauma fixation devices market. In this report, the European trauma fixation devices market has been classified by type as the internal trauma fixation devices segment and the external trauma fixation devices segment. The internal trauma fixation devices segment accounted for the largest market share of 88.7% of the European trauma fixation devices market in 2014. Increase in the number of trauma cases, demand for devices with less downtime are the factors driving the growth of this market. The European trauma fixation devices market is a competitive market with a number of market players. As of 2014, the European trauma fixation devices market was dominated by Stryker Corporation (U.S.), DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Zimmer Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Tornier, Inc. (France ), Mathys AG (Switzerland ), Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany ), Aesculap AG, a subsidiary of B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany ), and Biomet, Inc. (U.S.). The new product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures are the key strategies adopted by the most of the market players to achieve growth in the European trauma fixation devices market. Reasons to Buy the Report From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis market share analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the European trauma fixation devices market, initiatives and regulatory policies of the respective governments, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help them in garnering a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or combination of the below mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market share. The report provides insights on the following pointers Market Penetration Comprehensive information on the internal trauma fixation devices and external trauma fixation devices offered by the top players in the European trauma fixation devices market Product Development Innovation Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the European trauma fixation devices market. Market Development Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various internal trauma fixation and external trauma fixation devices across geographies. Market Diversification Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the European trauma fixation devices market. Competitive Assessment In depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in European trauma fixation devices market. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 4167864 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers https www.reportbuyer.com Â For more information Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email query reportbuyer.com Â Tel 44 208 816 85 48 Website www.reportbuyer.com

