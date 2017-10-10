WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone 1 Gig Internet Service Now Available in Parma Heights and North Ridgeville, Ohio

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Oct.Â WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the availability of 1 Gig fiber to the neighborhood services to residents and businesses in Parma Heights and North Ridgeville, Ohio . WOW!'s activation in both markets follows the company's initial announcement of expansion into Parma Heights and North Ridgeville in June 2017 .

WOW! currently offers residential and business services in Cleveland and Columbus , and will continue to expand in Ohio throughout 2017 to bring services to additional communities in the state.

WOW! began the construction of necessary network infrastructure for Parma Heights in March of 2017 and North Ridgeville in August of 2016. With a better internet, cable and phone experience now available to residents, WOW! gladly welcomes the opportunity to bring 1 Gig Internet and nicer-than-nice customer service to both communities.

"WOW! has been in the process of bringing 1 Gig services to the Cleveland suburbs since mid-2016," said Greg Argetsinger , WOW! Area Vice President & General Manager. "We're proud to now offer WOW!'s fastest Internet service to over 19,000 customers in both communities."

WOW! residential services are seamlessly bundled to produce the fastest Internet speeds with the TV and phone packages most appropriate to each customer's need. WOW! now offers four residential Internet speeds in Parma Heights and North Ridgeville : Internet 10 - 10Mbps, Internet 100 - 100Mbps, Internet 500 - 500Mbps and Internet 1000, WOW!'s 1Gbps offering - the fastest residential speed in WOW!'s bundles.

WOW! Business offers a multitude of diverse, all-inclusive solutions for small, medium and large enterprise businesses. By providing the right communications solution to enable businesses to improve performance, enhance reliability and simplify enterprise communications management, Parma Heights and North Ridgeville customers can now grow their business to meet consumer demands.

For more information on WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, bundles and pricing, and the services offered in the Ohio markets, please visit wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois , Michigan , Indiana , Ohio , Maryland , Alabama , Tennessee , South Carolina , Florida and Georgia . With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to provide outstanding customer service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois , Michigan , Indiana , Ohio , Maryland and the Southeast. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly, quality service at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com.

