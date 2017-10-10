WiFi-Enabled Customer Engagement Solution Providers Recognized as IDC Innovators

International Data Corporation (IDC) has published a new IDC Innovators report naming four WiFi enabled customer engagement service vendors with revenue under $100 million.

The following enterprise WLAN-based customer engagement solutions were named as IDC Innovators: Purple Intelligent Spaces, Cloud4Wi, Tanaza, and Skyfii.

WiFi-enabled customer engagement services include, but are not limited to: indoor navigation, contextual user communications, social hotspot, mobile POS, and resource location.

Purple Intelligent Spaces augments contextual and location-based data collected over the WiFi infrastructure to help its clients capture every step of the customer journey. Cloud4Wi primarily partners with public-facing venues such as retail and restaurants to provide contextual customer analytics and a real-time engagement platform. Tanaza provides a third-party cloud management and WiFi services platform that is designed to integrate with common SMB-grade WiFi access points. Skyfii offers third-party customer engagement services, including location-enabled services, that correlate the data collected from end-users with other business systems.

"Given that public-facing industries such as retail, hospitality, education, and others are experiencing unprecedented digital disruption, it is important that they have proper tools to compete in an omnichannel world," said Nolan Greene, senior research analyst for IDC's Network Infrastructure group. "These four IDC Innovators enable enterprises to leverage their investments in WiFi infrastructure to enhance customer engagement and organizational decision-making."

The new report, IDC Innovators: WiFi Enabled Customer Engagement Solutions, 2017 (IDC #US42895917), profiles software vendors that provide customer engagement solutions that run on top of WiFi infrastructure and offer an innovative technology or a groundbreaking new business model or both. The IDC Innovators research document examines WiFi-enabled customer engagement services providers with revenue of less than $100 million with a product, service, or business model with a specific use case.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors - under $100M in revenue at time of selection - chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Karen Moser at kmoser@idc.com.

