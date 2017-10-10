WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone Brings Business and Residential Services to Livonia, Michigan with Biggest Expansion Yet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Oct.Â WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the availability of services to residents and businesses in Livonia, Michigan . WOW!'s expansion to Livonia is the company's largest since the company went public in May 2017 , bringing service to over 35,000 residential and business customers.

WOW! currently offers residential and business services in Detroit , Grosse Pointe Shores and Mid-Michigan, an area encompassing Grand Rapids and Greater Lansing , and is further expanding to the community of Farmington, MI. Service in Farmington is expected to be operational by the end of 2017.

WOW! began the construction of necessary network infrastructure for Livonia in January of 2016. With a better Internet, cable and phone experience now available to Livonia residents, WOW! eagerly welcomes the opportunity to bring high-speed Internet and nicer-than-nice customer service to the community of Livonia .

"WOW! has been in the process of bringing our services to Livonia since late 2015," said Rob DiNardo , WOW! Area Vice President & General Manager. "With the completion of the build out, we're proud to offer service to over 35,000 customers in WOW!'s biggest expansion to date."

WOW! residential services are easily bundled to provide the fastest Internet speeds with the TV and phone packages best suited to each customer's needs. WOW! offers three residential Internet speeds in Livonia : Internet 10 -10Mbps, Internet 100 - 100Mbps and Internet 500 - 500Mbps.

WOW! Business offers a multitude of diverse, all-inclusive solutions for small, medium and large enterprise businesses. By providing the right communications solution to enable businesses to improve performance, enhance reliability and simplify enterprise communications management, Livonia customers can grow their business to meet consumer demands.

For more information on WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, bundles and pricing, and the services offered in the Livonia market, please visit wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois , Michigan , Indiana , Ohio , Maryland , Alabama , Tennessee , South Carolina , Florida and Georgia . With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to provide outstanding customer service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois , Michigan , Indiana , Ohio , Maryland and the Southeast. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly, quality service at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com.

