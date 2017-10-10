NTT Communications Discusses the Future of Wholesale Telecom in Central American and Andean Region

BOGOT Executives from some of the world's leading global carriers and analyst firms will explore the unique challenges and opportunities facing countries in Central America and the Andean region at a major telecom industry conference starting October 11 in Bogot , Colombia.

Capacity Central America & Andean Conference provides a unique platform for members of the telecom industry to meet and connect with over 300 C-level executives across the Central American & Andean telecom communities. During the two-day event, that runs October 11 and 12, attendees will share latest market developments and industry insights. A comprehensive look at the event can be viewed online at: http://www.capacityconferences.com/Capacity-Central-America-Andean

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the SD-WAN Service Portfolio reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

About NTT Communications Global IP Network

Consistently ranked among the top networks worldwide, NTT Com's Tier-1 Global IP Network covers the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania, and provides the best possible environment for video, content and data transport through a single autonomous system number (AS 2914). NTT Com was named best North American Wholesale Carrier at the Global Carrier Awards 2016 for the third year in a row.

For more information on NTT Com and the Global IP Network please visit www.us.ntt.net News and updates on Twitter at @NTT_America and @NTTComLatam #globalipnetwork #AS2914.