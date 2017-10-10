Phone2Action Adds Veteran Advocacy Strategist Erik Rosedahl to Executive Team

Phone2Action, a digitalÂ advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers, has hired veteran strategist and advocacy expert Erik Rosedahl. Rosedahl will serve as Head of Alliances and Stakeholder Impact, and will leverage his more than 20 years of national advocacy and political strategy experience on behalf of current and future Phone2Action customers, including Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, the American Heart Association and the Consumer Technology Association.

Rosedahl has a proven track record in issue management, strategic planning, grassroots advocacy and coalition building, and has served both elected officials and America's leading trade associations. As Head of Alliances and Stakeholder Impact, Rosedahl will work to build Phone2Action's presence in key business-advocacy communities and markets, while also acting as a strategic resource for Phone2Action's 300+ customers as they plan and execute digital advocacy campaigns.

"Erik is a seasoned strategist with a deep understanding of how technology, digital advocacy and political influence intersect," said Jeb Ory, CEO and cofounder of Phone2Action. "His extensive experience developing and leading successful national and state legislative, political, and grassroots campaigns will enable us to offer an even higher level of service and partnership to our customers."

Before joining Phone2Action, Rosedahl was Vice President for Issue Advocacy and Political Action at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the nation's largest industrial trade association. He was the architect of the organization's award winning get-out-the-vote (GOTV) and political programs, and launched NAM-PAC, the association's first-ever political action committee in their 120-year history.

Prior to his tenure at NAM, Rosedahl served as Vice President of National Grassroots and Issue Management for McGuireWoods Consulting. In this position, he oversaw the firm's Washington, DC advocacy department and consulted with American trade associations and corporations on strategic planning, message development, issue and ballot campaigns, external grassroots initiatives, coalition building and e-mobilization. Rosedahl also previously held leadership positions with CTIA (The Wireless Association), the National Federation of Independent Business and the Associated Builders and Contractors.

"Technology has dramatically transformed how organizations, businesses and communities approach advocacy," said Rosedahl. "Phone2Action has been at the forefront of this movement - helping to usher in a new era of civic engagement that transcends boundaries and connects citizens with their lawmakers like never before. I am honored to join Phone2Action's incredible team as they continue to power social movements and change the nature of advocacy."

