ZTE USA Announces Jaw-Dropping ZTE Blade Force at Boost Mobile

ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. , today announced that it has expanded its award winning Blade smartphone series with the affordable ZTE Blade Force. Integrating features consumers would expect to find in a much more expensive phone, such as Sprint's High Performance User Equipment (HPUE) technology, a 5.5 inch HD IPS display and a 3,000mAh battery, the ZTE Blade Force is available today online for a price of just $129.99 (plus tax) MSRP.

"The ZTE Blade Force continues to demonstrate how ZTE seamlessly blends innovation and affordability into our lineup, while remaining true to what consumers want most in their smartphone," said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "The Blade Force packs big features, Sprint's HPUE technology and a lot more into an affordable price point."

For under $130, the ZTE Blade Force provides exceptional overall value with features including:

For full list of phone specifications and features visit https://www.boostmobile.com/#!/shop/phones/zte-blade-force/features/.

Make the Switch to Boost Mobile

Now is the perfect time to switch to Boost Mobile as taxes and fees are included in the total plan price of service for customers. Want even better news? For a limited time, if you "Make the Switch" to Boost Mobile, you can get two lines of unlimited talk, text and data with 3 Gigs of 4G LTE data per line for only $50 a month**.

*Counterpoint, Q2 2017 **Offer valid 9/08/17- 11/02/17. Two lines for $50: Primary line is $50/mo. w/ 2nd line $0/mo. Req. one line to port from non-Sprint related carrier. Existing customers not eligible. Plans include unlimited domestic talk, text, data (applicable high-speed monthly data allotment), 50 domestic voice roaming minutes (select devices) and 411 Directory Assistance calls (interactive voice services only). Int'l. services extra. Not combinable with certain offers. Other terms: Boost has no annual svc. contracts; svc. is subject to terms & conditions. Offers and coverage not available everywhere or for all phones/networks. Boost reserves the right to change or cancel offer at any time. Prohibited network use rules & other restrictions apply. See store or boostmobile.com for details. © 2017 Boost Worldwide, Inc. All rights reserved.

About ZTE USA

ZTE USA (www.zteusa.com), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all. ZTE is ranked by independent industry analysts as the fourth-largest supplier of mobile devices in the U.S. overall, and second-largest supplier of prepaid devices.

