CDW Announces Planned Chief Financial Officer Retirement and Successor Appointment

CDW (NASDAQ CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, today announced the planned retirement of its chief financial officer (CFO), Ann E. Ziegler, at the end of 2017 after nearly 10 years of service to the company. Collin B. Kebo, currently vice president, financial planning and analysis and CFO for international operations, will be promoted to CFO effective January 1, 2018.

Ziegler joined CDW as CFO in 2008 and has played an instrumental role in CDW's growth and development. Kebo also joined CDW in 2008, as vice president, financial planning and analysis and assumed CFO responsibilities for the company's growing international operations in 2016. Kebo is a seasoned, thoughtful executive who played a key role in CDW's successful initial public offering and has been integral to the company's international success to date.

"Ann and Collin have partnered together closely for many years, and this announcement is a great example of our robust succession planning process in action," said Thomas E. Richards, CDW chairman and chief executive officer. "Ann leaves a legacy of financial stewardship and discipline that will contribute to our future success for years to come, and I've appreciated her partnership greatly. Collin brings a passion for leading teams and driving results, and his expertise in planning and analysis and deep experience at CDW make him ideally suited for this expanded role."

"The past 10 years have been some of the most rewarding of my career, due in large part to the talented people I have worked alongside at CDW," Ziegler said. "I'm looking forward to having more time going forward to fulfill personal goals and I am confident that as I hand the reins over to Collin that he - along with the entire leadership team - will continue to drive CDW's history of sustainable profitable growth and create value for all stakeholders."

The company also announced that Frederick ("Rick") J. Kulevich will be promoted to senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary effective October 16, 2017, reporting to Richards. Kulevich was previously vice president and deputy general counsel.

"In Rick's 11 years at CDW he has demonstrated that is he is a strong business partner and legal adviser, and I'm delighted to promote him into this role," Richards said. "It's rewarding to see two talented leaders in Collin and Rick take on expanded roles, and I'm confident they will thrive in their new responsibilities."

