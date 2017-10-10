VIAVI and Trilithic Join Forces at Cable-Tec Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Oct.Â VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ VIAV) and Trilithic today announced that they will be promoting their combined value proposition for cable service providers at SCTE ISBE Cable Tec Expo 2017. VIAVI acquired Trilithic on August 9 , in a union of two complementary leaders in test and measurement for communication service providers. The two companies will be represented in Booths 1387 and 153 at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado , October 18 20, 2017 .

As bandwidth demand continues to increase worldwide, cable MSOs have started upgrading their networks to DOCSIS 3.1, increasing node splits and planning for Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) such as Remote PHY - changes which will create a whole new set of test and measurement challenges. VIAVI's portfolio of fully featured field testers, lab systems and assurance solutions is now bolstered by Trilithic's range of technician-friendly installation and troubleshooting instruments and leakage systems. The combination creates more scale to address markets globally, offering solutions in the headend/hub, network operating center and field, for in-house workforces and contractors.

Featured Solutions at Cable-Tec Expo VIAVI and Trilithic will be demonstrating innovations in test and measurement for service providers and contractors, including:

Presentations at Cable-Tec Expo VIAVI experts will be offering their perspectives during the Expo:

"VIAVI and Trilithic have separately earned the trust of service providers around the world, and together we offer unmatched leadership in expertise, solutions and support," said Kevin Oliver , Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI Solutions. "As our customers build out Gigabit to the home and business using a combination of cable, fiber, copper, HFC and Wi-Fi, they can rely on a converged, cloud-based, contractor-friendly test and measurement portfolio from a single vendor to increase their workforce productivity."

About VIAVI Solutions VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Solution Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

