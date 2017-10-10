Blue Sky Network Announces Partnership with RocketRoute

FARNBOROUGH, England andÂ SAN DIEGO, Oct.Â Blue Sky Network, an industry leading global provider of satellite based asset tracking, operational analytics and HawkEye fleet management solutions, announced today its strategic partnership with RocketRoute, the European based aviation services company, to integrate the satellite tracking and real time communication capabilities of SkyRouter with RocketRoute's leading flight planning, fuel and concierge services suite.Â Â

"Blue Sky Network's cloud based SkyRouter mapping and analytics dashboard is the gold standard in real-time asset tracking, management and analytics for any global fleet," said Uwe Nitsche co-founder and CEO of RocketRoute. "It will allow our operations team to communicate with our clients and field representatives in flight and provide them with critical information and operational updates. We are very much looking forward to a uniquely fruitful and synergistic relationship with the Blue Sky Network team."

"The RocketRoute flight planning app offers a revolutionary and comprehensive one-stop-shop solution for pilots and operators to organize their trips," said Blue Sky Network CEO Kambiz Aghili . "The integration agreement announced today between Blue Sky Network and RocketRoute creates considerable value for our mutual customers as in tandem our technologies simplify and accelerate full integration from flight planning to landing while increasing precision and safety."

"As part of the agreement RocketRoute will provide sales services to European operators for Blue Sky Network equipment including the HawkEye7200A," said Nitsche. "We are also going to offer Blue Sky's dual-mode and portable equipment lineup including the HawkEye PT+ to our premium Concierge customers on their worldwide trips where radar coverage is unreliable which makes the SAR operations quite risky."

Please visit Blue Sky Network at Booth # N1131 and RocketRoute at Booth #C10835 at NBAA.

ABOUT BLUE SKY NETWORK

Blue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of mission-critical fleet management, tracking and operational analytics solutions serving private, commercial, and government clients worldwide. Blue Sky Network deploys innovative and custom satellite-based communication solutions that help aviation, marine, and land/mobile customers track and manage their assets in real-time in over 50 countries, resulting in improved safety, security, operational efficiency, and profitability. Blue Sky Network is headquartered in San Diego, California , USA. For more information about Blue Sky Network products and services, visit www.blueskynetwork.com

ABOUT RocketRoute

RocketRoute is a leading aviation services company, helping flyers to get airborne, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day. With innovative and smart technology for flight planning, marketplace, and concierge services, RocketRoute is transforming the aviation industry. The company has processed over one million flights and has more than hundred thousand registered users flying worldwide. RocketRoute works anywhere, on any device and brings together into one system, everything the flight department or pilot needs to operate an aircraft. The principles of fast, easy to use, direct access has been at the heart of the business, since its formation in 2009, fuelled by its passion for aviation. www.rocketroute.com

