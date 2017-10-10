NCI Forms Innovative AI Partnership with CrossChx

NCI,Â Inc. ("NCI"), a leading provider of advanced information technology (IT) solutions and professional services to U.S. Federal Government agencies, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Columbus, Ohio based CrossChx, Inc. Under the partnership, CrossChx will work with NCI to bring its artificial intelligence (AI) commercial capabilities to government customers, enhancing NCI's quality of premier solutions while simultaneously creating new opportunities for NCI employees.

"We look forward to partnering with CrossChx to bring our customers an innovative new solution to increase efficiencies while delivering greater mission success," said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. "Our solutions will address human capital needs, especially for functions that allow people more opportunity to manage rather than manually operate those processes. This helps to remove elements of human error, boost workforce focus on solutions and innovation, and ultimately result in better outcomes for both our customers and employees."

NCI's AI capabilities will be unique in the market through a focus on scaling humans, an AI approach that uses continual machine learning and automated processes to build greater workforce and organizational results. Through this partnership, NCI intends to explore opportunities to improve the efficiency of its current operations, providing true interoperability and collaboration between customers, employees and AI systems.

NCI launched seven pilots in August 2017, utilizing the CrossChx AI platform to provide proof of concepts across areas such as fraud, waste and abuse, cybersecurity, machine-to-machine communication (M2M) and patient care coordination. NCI plans to deploy these capabilities in several customer environments beginning in 2018 and will have a patient care demonstration available at the HIMSS18 Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas from March 5-9, 2018.

"CrossChx is excited for the opportunity to help NCI build out their AI capabilities," said Sean Lane, co-founder and CEO of CrossChx. "We anticipate implementing AI solutions across all of NCI's operations in order to help them increase speed and productivity for their clients. After finding immense success in helping healthcare facilities adopt operational AI with our solution Olive, we are eager to bring this technology to the federal government where we think it will make a significant impact."

About NCI, Inc.: NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. The company has the expertise and proven track record to solve its customers' most important and complex mission challenges through technology and innovation. With core competencies in delivering cost-effective solutions and services in areas such as agile digital transformation; advanced analytics; hyperconverged infrastructure solutions; fraud, waste and abuse; and engineering and logistics; NCI's team of highly skilled professionals are expanding their portfolio to include game-changing technology offerings such as artificial intelligence for their government customers. Coupled with a refined focus on strategic partnerships, NCI is successfully bridging the gap between commercial best practices and mission-critical government processes. Headquartered inÂ Reston, Virginia, NCI has approximately 2,000 employees operating at more than 100 locations worldwide. For more information, visitÂ www.nciinc.com.

About CrossChx: Founded in 2012, CrossChx is building operational artificial intelligence, which empowers humans to achieve more than ever before. Olive, the company's AI solution, acts as the intelligent router between systems and data by automating repetitive, high volume tasks and workflows providing true interoperability for organizations. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, CrossChx has a mission to scale humans by allowing AI to operate existing systems and letting it do what machines do best. For more information, visit www.hireolive.com or email olive@crosschx.com.