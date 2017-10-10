Zyxel’s Jeff Gallifent Named to CRN “100 People You Don’t Know But Should” List

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced that CRNÂ , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jeff Gallifent, Director of Channel Sales North America, as one of 100 People You Don't Know But Should in the IT channel for 2017.

The CRN editorial team, assessing feedback from solution providers and other industry executives, compiles this annual list to celebrate under-the-radar channel management team members from the industry's top vendors and distributors. Those selected have worked tirelessly to create, promote and manage programs and policies that support and advance the IT channel.

As the Director of Channel Sales for North America, Gallifent is considered the company's channel expert and is part of the executive team that sets channel policy, pricing and strategy. He manages Zyxel's relationships with the entire channel including e-commerce, resellers, IT distributors, and solution providers. He's directly responsible for the Channel, including inventory management, marketing, programs, channel budgets, and new customer recruitment.

"The key to managing and growing a dynamic channel program that is as complex as Zyxel's requires more than simply working with numbers and products; it's about establishing and growing trusted, long-lasting relationships with our channel partners," explained Howie Chu, President of North America at Zyxel. "For years, Jeff has worked to build and grow a channel sales team that is primarily focused on helping our partners to grow their businesses, expand their service offerings, and increase their revenues with Zyxel's products and solutions. He is definitely a valuable resource that people in the IT channel should make a point of getting to know."

"A number of unsung channel heroes work hard every day to drive innovation, profits and successful partnerships, holding the IT ecosystem's equilibrium steady and keeping it on a path to growth," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They may not often share the spotlight with more high-profile channel figures, but the difference they make is irrefutable. We are pleased to shine a light on these individuals with CRN's 2017 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should and to honor their essential contributions to the channel."

The 2017 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/100people.

