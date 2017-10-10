Optimum Talent Announces the Appointment of New CEO, Mike Bacchus

Optimum Talent is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Bacchus from President of Western Canada to Chief Executive Officer. Ronald Dahms, Optimum Talent's former CEO, will serve in the role of Executive Chair.

"I am thrilled to have Mike step into the role of CEO," said Ronald Dahms. "He is a tremendous leader who is passionate about creating a strong internal culture and has a great ability to translate his vision and strategy into reality. The company has a tremendous opportunity for growth over the next few years as the largest Canadian-owned, integrated talent management firm and Mike is the right person to lead the business to achieve its goals."

On his appointment, Mike Bacchus stated, "My philosophy is that a focus on happy colleagues results in happier clients, and happy clients become advocates for our business. As a leader, one of my primary goals is to attract, develop and retain a community of passionate professionals that are best-in-class. And, as a leading HR talent firm, we should expect nothing less from ourselves."

Mike Bacchus previously held the title of Chief Executive Officer with Conroy Ross Partners prior to Optimum Talent's acquisition in January 2017. He offers over twenty years of experience at the senior management level, including serving as President of David Aplin Group from 1998-2009. His career has focused on attracting leading talent and harnessing that energy to produce outstanding results. His accomplishments include being recognized with awards such as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies, a Canadian Profit 100 firm and being selected by Business in Edmonton magazine as a 2014 Leader of Tomorrow.

About Optimum Talent:

Optimum Talent enables organizations to achieve success through people. We collaborate with leading organizations to recruit, develop, engage, retain, and transition talent. The result for our clients is a stronger employer brand, and a team of leaders and talent with the capability to achieve their business goals.

With origins dating back over 40 years, Optimum Talent has grown to over 200 employees operating in 15 offices from coast to coast. We provide expertise in Executive Search and Recruitment Solutions; Leadership, Assessment and Development; and Career Transition and Outplacement.

Visit www.OptimumTalent.com for more information.