The Hanover Insurance Group Selects Insurity for Core Commercial Insurance Processing

Insurity, Inc. a leading provider of core insurance processing and data integration and analytics solutions, today announced that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (The Hanover) has chosen Insurity's Policy Decisions Evolution as a platform for core commercial insurance processing.

The Hanover offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products to help protect individuals and families as well as small and mid-sized businesses.

The Hanover will initially use Policy Decisions Evolution for its commercial package book of business, expanding use to support additional commercial lines going forward. The company will also leverage Insurity's regulatory services and bureau content specialists to support the complex task of monitoring, analyzing, interpreting and integrating bureau content.

Michael Keane, senior vice president and president of small commercial lines at The Hanover, said, "Insurity will help us provide a more robust and integrated product development approach, ensuring speed to market, and enhance our agency partners' user experience through convenience, simplicity and efficiency."

Lani Cathey, executive vice president of Insurity said, "We are delighted to be partnering with The Hanover to support their efforts to further enhance their policy processing functionality. Insurity has an established track record of improving speed to market, enhancing customer and user experiences, and enabling our customers to grow their business."

Insurity's Policy Decisions Evolution represents years of industry and insurance experience developing and delivering innovative insurance solutions. Insurity is the unrivaled expert in meeting even the most unique policy needs; from fully compliant bureau lines to custom distribution needs. Policy Decisions Evolution has the power to process highly specialized lines, personalized user experiences, workflows or anything in between.

About Insurity

Insurity, Inc. enables property & casualty insurers to modernize their enterprise and achieve their business goals. Insurity's core processing applications and data integration and analytics solutions are backed by rich insurance expertise and are in production with over 100 insurers, processing billions of dollars of premium each month. Insurity's solutions address the needs of all carriers - from the Top 20 insurers to small or regional commercial, personal, or specialty lines writers, as well as MGAs. For more information about Insurity, call 860-616-7721 or visit insurity.com. Connect with Insurity on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.